Marshall Faulk to replace Drew Brees as golf tournament host

SAN DIEGO -- Pro football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk has been picked to replace Drew Brees as host of a celebrity golf tournament.
In December, Brees and his foundation sued tournament organizer David Miller and his firm, Integrated Sports Marketing, in San Diego Superior Court, saying he cheated benefactors of the foundation out of thousands of dollars he kept for his company.
Last month, Miller filed a motion seeking to have the suit by the New Orleans Saints quarterback dismissed.
Faulk played at San Diego State before starring in the NFL.
Some proceeds from the tournament will go to the Junior Seau Foundation and the Marshall Faulk Foundation.
The tournament is scheduled for May 16-19 at La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.
