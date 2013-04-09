Marrone: Adding Kevin Kolb won't affect Bills' strategy

General manager Buddy Nix called Kolb a "strong candidate" to start the season under center, but coach Doug Marrone acknowledged Monday that the acquisition doesn't alter the Bills' draft strategy.
"I do not think it really is going to change the philosophy on the draft," Marrone said, via the team's official site. "I think that when the position comes, whatever is best for our team to get better, I think we will go ahead and choose that player -- whoever it may be."
The Bills have been busy meeting one-on-one with a fleet of quarterback prospects and were a home run to select one high in the draft before they added Kolb. Don't expect those plans to change. Syracuse's Ryan Nassib, for instance, spent his college career under Marrone and would hit the scene with knowledge of the team's new hurry-up offense.
Kolb has yet to prove he can last a full season and his play, when healthy, isn't about to sway the Bills from grooming a young quarterback. The same goes for the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders, who made moves to acquire Carson Palmer and Matt Flynn, respectively, but remain very much in play for this year's crop of rookie signal-callers.