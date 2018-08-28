Marquise Goodwin can't wait to see Sherman silence critics

That mirrors the message 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered in a team meeting after that July 29 matchup, complimenting Sherman for being aggressive in his return from a torn Achilles suffered Nov. 9. Goodwin -- a four-time NCAA All-American in track and field who competed in the long jump at the 2012 Summer Olympics -- emphasized Monday he didn't know he'd be going against Sherman that day and had already decided to run a go route. To Sherman's credit, Goodwin said, he didn't pull the veteran move of grabbing his hamstring or acting like he wasn't trying to go full speed, instead chasing Goodwin all the way downfield.