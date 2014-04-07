Markus Wheaton in line for bigger role with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veterans Darrius Heyward-Bey and Lance Moore, but they are counting on last year's third-round draft pick Markus Wheaton to replace Emmanuel Sanders as the No. 2 receiver opposite Antonio Brown.
Coach Mike Tomlin has high hopes for Wheaton despite a disappointing rookie season hampered by a pair of broken fingers that ultimately required surgery.
"It's tough to play wide receiver with broken fingers," Tomlin said last week, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I look forward to him taking a significant step for us. I know that we need him to."
After an impressive showing in training camp last August, former Steelers safety Ryan Clark touted Wheaton as already a better and more complete receiver than Mike Wallace.
Even with a tall wide receiver high on Pittsburgh's 2014 NFL Draft wish list, Wheaton remains a breakout candidate in Todd Haley's offense.
