Mark Sanchez, Tim Tebow or Greg McElroy? Jets' QB quandary



Jason Smith NFL.com

Sanchez cannot start; McElroy reminiscent of Pennington back in 2002

You just cannot go back to Mark Sanchez. When Greg McElroy was simply warming up on the sideline, MetLife Stadium was electric. And immediately, in the next two plays, the Arizona Cardinals' offense went backward 14 yards. The Jets were excited and had an energy about them they hadn't had in a while. Bad quarterback play will do that to a team, just sucking the life out of it. McElroy deserves to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday. Excitement and hope is a precious thing. You have to hold on to it.

Two things about this situation. First of all, call me a Pollyannish Jets fan, but right now this feels very similar to 2002, when Chad Pennington replaced Vinny Testaverde in what was shaping up to be a lost season. Pennington got hot, leading the Jets to the AFC East title and a postseason win. And he turned into a heckuva quarterback (when he was healthy) for six years.