Around the League

Presented By

Mark Sanchez 'thrilled' to vie for New York Jets' QB job

Published: May 02, 2013 at 06:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

From the haze of an eternal quarterback drama in Florham Park, Mark Sanchez emerged Thursday to address the New York media.

Less than a week after the New York Jets plucked quarterback Geno Smith in the 2013 NFL Draft, Sanchez told the media, per NFL.com's Kimberly Jones, he's "thrilled" to battle for the starting role under center.

Jones: Jets' Idzik making his mark

Kimberly Jones delves into what Jets GM John Idzik's bold moves mean for the team -- and coach Rex Ryan. More ...

"They drafted a quarterback," Sanchez said. "Let's compete."

Wearing a highly suspicious, green-tinged headband, Sanchez (who called the fashion choice a nod to "his inner soccer player") expressed little doubt about his future with the Jets.

Asked if he'd open the season as the team's starting passer, the four-year veteran announced, "Sure, no doubt. Of course ... you gotta own it, and compete your butt off to keep it."

Sanchez has spent the offseason working with former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia in an effort to hit training camp fully prepped for offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg's West Coast attack. It's a scheme that arguably suits Sanchez's skill set as he enters what Jets general manager John Idzik has labeled as an "open competition" with Smith, David Garrard and Greg McElroy.

Sanchez is guaranteed $8.5 million this season, the result of one of the biggest head-scratching contract extensions of all time. But everything the Jets are doing -- cutting ties with Tim Tebow, drafting new competition -- suggests Idzik is ready to reorganize at quarterback. Still, Sanchez -- similar to an ex-girlfriend hanging around the apartment -- remains like a bad dream.

Sanchez's message to exhausted Jets fans who wander the abyss? "Hang in there and stay loyal."

That has become a tall order in New York, but Jets center Nick Mangoldtold Newsday's Bob Glauber on Thursday he sees something different in Sanchez this offseason: more maturity than in years past.

Going through the fire will do that to a man.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE