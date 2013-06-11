Mark Sanchez taking all New York Jets' first-team reps

We count four truly "open" quarterback competitions in four NFL cities this offseason: Philadelphia, New York (Jets), Buffalo and Jacksonville.
ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini notes that Mark Sanchez "exclusively" took reps with the first-team offense Tuesday, which has been the norm of late. Rookie Geno Smith ran with the second team.
We try not to read too much into practice snaps in the offseason, but this is mandatory minicamp. It's the culmination of all the team's offseason work. Smith very well could win the starting job in training camp, but Sanchez is going in as the clear starter for now.
The Jets seem committed to keeping Sanchez on the team. It will be a lot easier to bench Sanchez for Smith at some point than the other way around.