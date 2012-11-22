Mark Sanchez still New York Jets' QB; Tim Tebow hurt

They chanted Tim Tebow's name at the Meadowlands on Thursday night, but New York Jets coach Rex Ryan didn't give the home crowd its wish despite a 32-point halftime deficit.
Lombardi: Turkey Day lessons
Michael Lombardi says all three Thanksgiving showdowns taught us something. Plus, 10 thoughts around the league. More ...
Ryan announced after Thursday's 49-19 blowout loss to the Patriots that Sanchez will remain the Jets' starting quarterback despite providing one of the all-time bloopers against New England. That might be because Tebow couldn't play even if Ryan wanted him to.
"Mark will be the starting quarterback this week, and we'll see where we go from there," Ryan said, via The Star-Ledger.
Ryan's "we'll see where we go from there" qualifier was telling. Sanchez probably has one more loss to work with, if Tebow can get healthy. Tebow revealed after the game that he has two broken ribs, according to the New York Daily News.
Tebow said he thinks the injury occurred on an offensive play against the Seahawks in Week 10. "I didn't really know," he said, according to The Associated Press. "I just kept playing and started to feel it later on."
"We're about as wounded as you can possibly be, but we're not dead," Ryan said.
If this is only wounded, dead sure is going to be ugly.