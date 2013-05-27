Mark Sanchez's accuracy is 'sky high,' N.Y. Jets OC says

Mark Sanchez threw three interceptions in a single practice session during last week's organized team activities, which caused coach Rex Ryan publicly to express disappointment. New York Jets offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg saw things differently.
Sanchez's "completion percentage and accuracy percentage have been sky high up to date," Mornhinweg told ESPNNewYork.com's Rich Cimini last week. Yes, those comments were made on the same day as Sanchez's pick-fest.
Between the return of the anonymous Jet and the interceptions, it was not a great week for Sanchez. But Mornhinweg's words are a reminder that it's only May. It's very difficult to make any evaluations based off OTA sessions, and David Garrard's release makes it far tougher to cut Sanchez.
Then again, this quarterback battle probably isn't about Sanchez. If Geno Smith looks ready, the rookie will play. If Smith looks like a rookie, the Jets might continue to waste time with Sanchez under center.