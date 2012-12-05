Mark Sanchez remains New York Jets' starting QB

New York Jets coach Rex Ryan told his players Wednesday morning that Mark Sanchez will start at quarterback when his team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Sanchez, who has 12 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions this season, was benched in favor of 2011 seventh-round draft pick Greg McElroy during the second half of last Sunday's 7-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Jets announced the news via their official Twitter account, saying Ryan told his team about his decision during a morning meeting.
"At the end of the day, it's my decision and I'm comfortable with the decision," Ryan told reporters during his Wednesday news conference. "I'm actually really looking forward to watching Mark play. ...
"It's one where, obviously, I have to get this decision right, and I believe I have."
Sanchez's struggles this season have epitomized the Jets' tumultuous campaign, underscored by a Thanksgiving night fumble after he ran into his own offensive lineman's rear end and culminating with his benching last weekend.
"I understand that he has to play better, he has to protect the ball better," Ryan said.
Ryan met with his quarterbacks Wednesday morning, the Jets also tweeted, but no announcement has been made on who will back up Sanchez on Sunday against the Jaguars.
Ryan told reporters Wednesday that Tebow will be the No. 2 quarterback "if he was completely healthy."