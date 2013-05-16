Mark Sanchez: My mindset with New York Jets is same

Steve Smith's heat-seeking jabs aside, Mark Sanchez arguably rests on steadier ground in New York after David Garrard waved goodbye to the Jets on Wednesday.
Garrard and his troubled left knee have called it quits, but no matter who's on the Jets' roster, Sanchez told reporters, per the New York Daily News, "Nothing's changed. My mindset is the same."
Beat writers have speculated for weeks that Sanchez might not be in Gang Green's plans come September, despite the $8.2 million he's guaranteed for 2013. Even with the hefty price tag, the Jets' front office wants nothing to do with last year's messy circus under center and ultimately might view washing their hands of Sanchez as favorable.
Coaches reportedly were "smitten" with Geno Smith during last weekend's minicamp sessions -- and most expect the rookie to win the starting job -- but Sanchez isn't asking new Jets general manager John Idzik to hold his hand.
"(Idzik's) not obligated to tell anybody anything. It's really his show to run," said Sanchez, who summed up the fight he faces to keep his job with a dose of honesty.
"Trust me ... it's a fierce deal," Sanchez said.