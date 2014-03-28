Mark Sanchez: 'I'm always going to want to start'

During his introductory news conference with the Philadelphia Eagles, Mark Sanchez joked that he passed Michael Vick on a train from New York and the two former starting quarterbacks gave each other high-fives.
Like Vick, Sanchez understands he is entering a locker room with a young quarterback under center, but that doesn't mean he's not looking to get a chance to start.
"I'm always going to want to start," he said. " ... It doesn't matter where you are. All those guys want to play, and there's nothing wrong with that. I don't think there's anything wrong with having that drive. I'll keep that fire going and try and help this team the best I can."
Sanchez said he has a good relationship with quarterback Nick Foles, who Chip Kelly quipped could start for the next 1,000 years -- the two quarterbacks have the same agent. Sanchez also has a relationship with young backup Matt Barkley, whom he hosted as a prospective recruit while at USC.
"Coming in here, I'm not stirring up a controversy," Sanchez said. "I'm here to help this team win, whatever that means."
Sanchez, coming off shoulder surgery, said he'd "absolutely" be ready for the start of organized team activities this offseason.
"No hard feelings," he said of how it ended in New York. "The toughest part of it is that we didn't win it all."
When asked what made him choose the Eagles over other potential destinations where he might not be buried behind a young starter, Sanchez cited Kelly's "cutting edge" approach to nutrition, scheduling and offensive tempo.
