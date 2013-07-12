Mark Sanchez: I 'bet on myself' in N.Y. Jets' QB battle

The sun shined, new Jay-Z blared from the speakers, competitive water balloon tossing got real. You almost could picture a glum Geno Smith ducking a South Florida thunderstorm, the regret etched on his face.
Earlier in the day, Sanchez exclusively spoke with NFL Network's Michelle Beisner, explaining that he "absolutely" still sees himself as the Jets' starting quarterback.
During a subsequent meeting with reporters, Sanchez was asked if he believed the competition with Smith will be close.
"We'll see," Sanchez replied, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "I hope not."
And, as if to erase any doubts, Sanchez took his confidence in himself another step forward, saying: "When it comes down to a competition, I just put my money on myself ... and bet on myself and go play and go win the job."
Sanchez also was asked about the unfortunate viral video in which he danced -- sometimes pantsless -- with attractive, e-cigarette-smoking area socialites.
"Obviously the video is a little embarrassing," he said.
"You got to be smart (about) who you're with," he went on. "You got to protect yourself at all times."
Sanchez learned that the hard way.