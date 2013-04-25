Mark Sanchez has a strong supporter in Bill Cowher

Still, Sanchez has a lot to clean up after posting 18 interceptions and 14 fumbles last season. Marty Mornhinweg should be an improvement at offensive coordinator, but the Jets continue to need help on offense. They have the opportunity to address that with the No. 9 and No. 13 overall picks in the draft, though cornerback is a need after Darrelle Revis was traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.