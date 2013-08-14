Mark Sanchez, Geno Smith have similar stats for Jets

So who's winning the New York Jets' quarterback competition between Mark Sanchez and Geno Smith? According to the numbers, it's a dead heat.
With the team breaking camp in Cortland on Wednesday, Seth Walder of the New York Daily News took it upon himself to tally up the statistics of the two contenders.
The numbers are similar. Eerily similar.
What jumps out to us is that Smith's numbers are as good as Sanchez's even after the rookie's "brutal" four-interception practice Wednesday. Smith's play has dipped over the last week and a half, but he proved in Cortland that he can hang with the competition.
It also can be viewed as an indictment of Sanchez, who should be able to outshine a rookie at this stage.