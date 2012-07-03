Mark Sanchez, Eva Longoria reportedly dating

In news that sounds less like a love match and more like the carefully orchestrated ambush by an actress with a plan, New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is reportedly dating Eva Longoria, the former "Desperate Housewives" star and Tony Parker legal partner.
Tebow's admirer matrix
That's according to the people over at In Touch, which reported an incognito Longoria, 37, has gone on several dates with the "hunky" -- their word -- 25-year-old QB. The two have been seen together several times, including during a trip to a supermarket near Sanchez's Bedminster, N.J., home.
"It looks like they're testing the waters," an insider told In Touch.
During one of the dates, Longoria was wearing a blonde wig to protect her identity, which seems like perfectly sensible behavior for a normal human being.
"They were laughing and having a great time," an insider told In Touch.
In a completely unrelated story, here's video of a female praying mantis eating her male counterpart following a mating session.