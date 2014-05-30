Mark Sanchez: Eagles best place I could have landed

Following a topsy-turvy half decade in the Big Apple, Mark Sanchez says he's "just entering the prime" of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.
"I love being here. This is the best place I could have landed," the quarterback told reporters Thursday, per Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday.
For the first time as a pro, Sanchez finds himself out of the running for a starting gig, left to duel Matt Barkley for the backup job behind Nick Foles. The former New York Jets passer took the majority of second-team snaps on Thursday for a Chip Kelly-led offense he admired from afar last season.
"I just kept thinking, 'Eagles. This is the place to be,'" Sanchez said. "I really respected what they did last year. ... And I think they have a ton of talent, especially at the wideout position, tight end position. They're just overflowing with guys that can play."
That wasn't the case in New York, where the Jets failed to surround their young quarterback with the weaponry to compensate for his limited skill set. Sanchez told the newspaper that he could have signed elsewhere, but opted for a supporting role with the Eagles "because of the offensive minds" sailing the ship.
In terms of quarterback reclamation projects, the Eagles have much more to work with in Sanchez than Jim Harbaugh and the 49ersinherited with the enigmatic Blaine Gabbert.
If Sanchez resurfaces as an NFL starter, we'd anticipate a far smoother ride under Kelly's watch.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down the news and examines developments from the first week of OTAs.