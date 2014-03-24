Mark Sanchez draws interest from Philadelphia Eagles

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Eagles will "take a hard look" at Mark Sanchez, having their doctors look at Sanchez's medical history, according to a source informed of their thinking. If he's cleared, Philadelphia will make a push to sign the quarterback. Rapoport says that the New York Giants and other teams could also be in the mix to sign Sanchez, who is already throwing after shoulder surgery and is expected to be ready for organized team activities.