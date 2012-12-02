Mark Sanchez benched; Greg McElroy leads Jets to win

Mark Sanchez wasn't able to move the New York Jets' offense Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and coach Rex Ryan finally ran out of patience.
Ryan benched Sanchez and inserted Greg McElroy at quarterback midway through the third quarter, drawing loud cheers from a sparse but frustrated crowd at MetLife Stadium. McElroy promptly led the Jets on 10-play, 54-yard touchdown drive, punctuated by his 1-yard touchdown pass to Jeff Cumberland, that gave New York the only score it needed in a 7-6 win.
McElroy was a seventh-round draft pick out of Alabama in the 2011 NFL Draft. He missed all of last season with a thumb injury, so this was the first game action of his NFL career. McElroy finished the game 5 of 7 for 29 yards and the TD.