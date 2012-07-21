Mark Rypien leads; Tony Romo, John Elway close behind

STATELINE, Nev. -- Former NFL quarterback Mark Rypien had two birdies and an eagle over the last four holes Saturday to take the lead after the second round of the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.

Dan Quinn was in second, followed by first-round co-leader Mark Mulder.

Rypien scored 27 points in his round, shooting the equivalent of a 1-under-par 71, and had a 36-hole total of 43 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. Rypien hasn't finished higher than third since winning the inaugural event in 1990.

"I've been chasing it for 22 years," said Rypien, "I don't know what the heck the lead looks like. I'm not a spring chicken anymore. I hit the big 5-0 this October, so it's nice to be competitive and back with a chance to win."

Quinn was three points behind after getting 20 for the second straight day. Mulder was another two points back after a scoring 16 to follow his first-round 22.

"I'm lucky to be in the position I am in," said Quinn, a former NHL player who will leave Sunday night to caddie for Ernie Els in next week's Canadian Open. "I think it will be decided on the last three holes."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, Hall of Famer John Elway and former pitcher John Smoltz were tied with 37 points. Actor Jack Wagner, the defending champion who shared the first-round lead with Mulder, was another point back.

