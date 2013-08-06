Mark Ingram set to break out for New Orleans Saints?

With a less-cluttered depth chart in New Orleans and health finally on his side, is it Ingram's time to make an impact for the Saints?
The running back appears to be off to a good start this summer. The third-year pro received the majority of carries with the first team Monday, a good sign entering a season in which he's expected to split time with Pierre Thomas.
Mike Triplett of The Times-Picayune wrote that Thomas "continued to look strong, fast and fluid" in practice, adding that "the buzz would probably be through the roof by now" if this were Ingram's first camp.
The Saints invested a first-round draft pick in Ingram two years ago, hoping he could be the punishing back who could provide balance to the team's offense. He has been slowed by knee and toe injuries, and his 3.9 yards-per-carry average speaks to the lack of big-play ability.
Sean Payton is on record saying the Saints will run the ball more this season. If Ingram doesn't announce his presence this season, we don't know if he ever will.