Mark Davis: Raiders' offseason was 'phenomenal'

On the heels of consecutive 4-12 campaigns, general manager Reggie McKenzie and coach Dennis Allen are entering a make-or-break season with the Oakland Raiders.
Finally freed from salary-cap hell, McKenzie has impressed owner Mark Davis with a free agency and draft plan described by the latter as "phenomenal."
Davis had made it clear in February that there were "no more built-in excuses" for McKenzie, who had proven capable of roster "deconstruction" but not "reconstruction."
The owner reiterated that sentiment Monday.
"Talking it over with Reggie and the game plan we had when we hired him, I believed we still had to give it time," Davis said, via Bay Area News Group. "Obviously nobody's happy with the way that season ended ... this year is the year, there are no more excuses."
The excitement in Oakland has been palpable this offseason. The roster is considerably deeper and stronger than it was entering training camp a year ago.
There is even talk of a long-awaited return to the playoffs in a division currently dominated by the Broncos.
Anything less than that could end up costing McKenzie and Allen their jobs.
