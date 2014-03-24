Around the League

Mark Davis: I'd 'have to think about' signing Incognito

Published: Mar 24, 2014 at 05:22 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Mark Davis heard Richie Incognito's pitch to join the Oakland Raiders, but the team's owner isn't about to greenlight the troubled lineman's return to the league anytime soon.

Davis acknowledged Monday that -- even if general manager Reggie McKenzie wanted to sign the former Miami Dolphin -- the concept would give him pause.

"I'd have to think about that, at that time," Davis told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting.

Incognito told NFL Media columnist Michael Silver last week that he'd be "100 percent into" donning the Silver and Black, a franchise the blocker claimed "would fit my personality the best."

We'd be stunned if Incognito were even on Oakland's radar. McKenzie's free agency haul has zeroed in on experienced veterans with pedigrees of leadership inside the locker room.

Besides, Incognito can't be paid or play until he undergoes a comprehensive evaluation by league and NFL Players Association-mandated medical advisers. Then it falls on Commissioner Roger Goodell to review that report and recommendation for a guard who, by the way, was far from an elite player before his exile.

Here's what else we heard from Davis here in Florida:

» With all the aging talent McKenzie signed this month, Davis was asked what young "foundation players" the Raiders have to build around today.

"We used to say (Jared) Veldheer and Lamarr Houston," noted one reporter.

"That's what you used to say," Davis shot back, before considering the question.

"Foundation guys? Guys that are what the Raiders would look at and say, 'That's a Raider?'" Davis asked out loud. "I don't know. That would be hard to say. (super long pause) ... Marcel Reece is a leader of this team. ... We'll see. I'll have to answer that later."

» The Raiders just paid a hill of greenbacks to veteran quarterback Matt Schaub. Asked about the former Houston Texans passer now installed as his team's starting quarterback, Davis acknowledged: "I haven't met Matt yet."

