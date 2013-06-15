Mario Williams to Buffalo Bills teammates: No Doritos

Mario Williams made news for all the wrong reasons this week, suggesting that his defensive coordinator, Mike Pettine, directed his players to "Kill 'em or hurt 'em," a mantra both Pettine and the Buffalo Bills -- and later Williams -- have denied.
As the Bills broke minicamp for a summer respite, Williams' sage advice for teammates was less controversial.
"This is not vacation time," Williams said, via the Buffalo News. "You can take a trip or whatever. That's fine. But this six weeks that everybody has is not just go home and eat Doritos."
Perhaps an unfair slam on a snack food that has brought millions delight (yes, often in front of the TV, on a seedy couch, in clothes that could use a wash -- but cut us some slack, Mario).