Mario Williams suing former fiancee for $785,000 ring

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Williams is involved in a Houston lawsuit filed Monday, but he didn't do anything wrong. He's suing his ex-fiancee.
Williams sued his ex-fiancee, Erin Marzouki, in Harris County Court for the $785,000, 10-carat diamond engagement ring that he bought her before she dumped him.
"During the parties' relationship, on or about December 12, 2011, plaintiff purchased a $785,000 diamond engagement ring from Valobra Master Jewelers," the complaint states. "The ring is a GIA certified radiant cut diamond weighing 10.04 carats, E color grade and VS2 clarity grade. On February 19, 2012, plaintiff gave the ring to defendant in contemplation of the parties' marriage. Defendant accepted the ring as gift made in contemplation of the parties' marriage. ...
"The termination of the relationship was solely caused by defendant," the complaint states. "Defendant never intended to marry plaintiff and used the relationship as a means to get to plaintiff's money and acquire gifts. Defendant has absconded with the diamond engagement ring. Plaintiff has demanded that defendant return the diamond engagement ring, but defendant has failed and refused to do so."
The lawsuit alleges that other charges totaling more than $300,000 were provided to Marzouki in 2012. And Williams wants his money back, while looking for a restraining order to stop her from selling the ring. We're going to stop writing now before this post gets any more sad.