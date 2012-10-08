Mario Williams says he didn't hide anything from NFL

The NFL is investigating whether the Bills were
lying less than truthful with their injury report by not listing defensive end Mario Williams' wrist injury.
Williams complained publicly about the injury, which hasn't been listed on the report. He says he did nothing wrong.
"I didn't even know if I was on the injury report or not. I don't check injury reports. That's not what I do," Williams told Tim Graham of the Buffalo News. "Obviously, I'm wearing a cast. Anybody watching film will realize something's wrong with my wrist. I haven't hid anything."
Williams is right. He's done nothing wrong. The Bills coaching staff is the group in trouble for not detailing the injury. Here's how the injury report policy from the NFL reads:
"All players with significant or noteworthy injuries must be listed on the report, even if the player takes all the reps in practice, and even if the team is certain that he will play in the upcoming game. This is especially true of key players and those players whose injuries have been covered extensively by the media."
We'd expect the Bills to get fined. Williams' injury has potentially been a part of his slow start to the season. He had two quarterback hits on Sunday in a 45-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, which qualifies as a big game this season. He's been a non-factor overall with 1.5 sacks.