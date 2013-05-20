Mario Williams says Buffalo Bills gave him painkillers

After details emerged last week that the Buffalo Bills pass rusher allegedly sent disturbing text messages to his ex-fiancée, Erin Marzouki, in which he revealed he had taken hydrocodone and alluded to "suicidal thoughts," Williams said Monday he acquired those painkillers from the team.
The controversy stems from a Houston lawsuit filed by Williams to win back the $785,000 engagement ring he gave Marzouki. Her lawyers last week countered with a three-page chronicle of what they said were emotionally distraught texts from the two-time Pro Bowl selection.
"I took 3 hydrocodones this morning and no one knows," Williams allegedly wrote Marzouki. "I'm going to take 2 more on the plane and fade away ... No money in the world should leave me with suicidal thoughts."
Bills coach Doug Marrone, unaware of Williams' comments, told reporters Monday that he had spoken with the player, but he said, "The organization will not comment on personal issues." He added, "My conversations with him are private," according to the team's official website.
Marrone -- who wasn't with the Bills last season -- confirmed that team officials are looking into Williams' situation. Williams underwent wrist surgery in October after spending much of the early season in pain. In that light, it wouldn't stand out as unusual for the team to prescribe him painkillers.
Williams -- who signed a six-year, $96 million contract with $50 million in guarantees in March 2012 -- said this month he plans to be "all over the place" on the field in 2013, but before that happens, the Bills will want to make sure he's in one piece.