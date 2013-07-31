Mario Williams' return to Buffalo Bills practice not set

The Buffalo Bills announced that their expensive pass rusher was back at training camp Wednesday morning after leaving Sunday to have his foot examined off-campus.
It wasn't all good news, however, as Bills coach Doug Marrone told reporters that Williams has no timetable to return to practice after renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews said the player needed treatment and rest for his ailing left foot.
"I'm fine," Williams told the Bills' official website. "It's not that serious ... I appreciate the concern, but I'm alright. ... I would love to be out there, but this is precaution."
Williams returned to camp Tuesday evening in a vehicle driven by a member of the Bills' training staff, according to The Associated Press. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport fist reported Tuesday that the star defensive end sought a second opinion on his sore foot, according to a source who spoke with the player. The source said Williams was told he "should be fine" after a little rest.
Williams is in the second year of the bloated six-year, $96 million contract he signed with the Bills in February 2012. He was the subject of minor controversy Tuesday when repeated questions about Williams' whereabouts drew the ire of Marrone, who said at one point, "I'm done! I'm not answering any more questions about Mario Williams until the doctor gives me this."
Unfortunately for Marrone, the Mario questions won't end any time soon.