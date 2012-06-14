Mario Williams is 'freaking Hercules,' says Bills WR

Aware of the unit's shortcomings, the Bills busted out the checkbook to change their fortunes. In came defensive ends Mario Williams (six years, $96M) and Mark Anderson (four years, $19.5M), who have combined for 88.5 sacks in their careers. Meanwhile, Buffalo used the 10th overall pick in April's draft to address the secondary with cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who the team feels can slide directly into a starting role.