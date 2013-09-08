Mario Williams has plantar fasciitis, is playing for Bills

The Buffalo Bills have Mario Williamson the field Sunday as Tom Brady and the New England Patriots unleash their new-look offense at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
Buffalo's highly paid pass rusher missed about a week of training camp with a foot injury. That malady has been diagnosed as plantar fasciitis, two sources informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Plantar fasciitis can be painful to play through, but Williams is enduring it Sunday against New England's reliable right tackle Sebastian Vollmer.
"I'm good," Williams said this week, per the Bills' official website. "I'm excited to get back out there and get on the field and get after it."
The Bills' defensive front is a must-watch against the Patriots. Mike Pettine is one of the league's more creative coordinators -- full games will pass without Pettine dialing up the same combination of players up front -- but he's short-handed on playmakers. Williams has been a somewhat frustrating presence for the Bills, but he's still their best chance to cause headaches for opposing quarterbacks.