Mario Williams doesn't care about others' expectations

Chris Kelsay took the unusual step Monday of calling out his own Buffalo Bills teammates for not putting in the necessary effort.
Mario Williams -- in the first year of a record-setting $96 million contract -- hasn't faced any accusations to that effect, but there's no hiding the fact he's not producing near what's expected of him. Williams has 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks through seven games.
Williams hasn't been shy about the lingering wrist injury he's dealt with most of the season. He discussed it again after Buffalo's tough-to-swallow 35-34 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
"I've got a lot of hesitation," he said, via The Buffalo News. "It's on me. That's fine. I know I gotta change that. Believe me, I don't need anybody to tell me that. I look at it just how everybody else does."
Williams' tone changed when he was asked if he was living up to expectations following a two-tackle day against the Titans.
"I don't care about your expectations. I don't care about anybody's expectations," he said.
Williams was asked if he was meeting his own expectations.
"That's the thing, no. Like I said, I need to play better and I need to get healthy, it's No. 1 on my point.
"I can say this and you can take it however you want to take it, but it really don't matter to me. I really don't care what you think. At the end of the day I know I need to get physically back into things so I'm not hesitating."
Williams can be sour with the media, but people hold you to a different level of accountibility when you're the highest-paid defender in NFL history. It's unclear if he understands that.