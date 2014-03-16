Mario Manningham slated to visit New York Giants

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that wide receiver Mario Manningham is set to visit with the team Monday, according to a source informed of the player's schedule.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...
Manningham's career has veered off course since leaving the Giants as a free agent following the 2011 season. The receiver signed with the San Francisco 49ers and ended each of the last two seasons on injured reserve with knee problems stemming from a torn ACL in 2012.
Manningham, 27, made one of the most important catches in Giants history, a 38-yard toe-tapping sideline grab that helped set up the go-ahead score in the team's Super Bowl XLVI win over the New England Patriots.
The Giants are in need of a wide receiver after Hakeem Nickssigned with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. The question is whether Manningham is still the same guy the Giants remember.
The "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all the free agency moves and hands out a fleet of high-octane sandwiches.