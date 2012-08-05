Around the League

Presented By

Mario Manningham of 49ers values wins, not stats

Published: Aug 05, 2012 at 03:58 AM

After the lack of talent the San Francisco 49ers had at the wide receiver position was exposed in their 2011 NFC Championship Game loss to the New York Giants, their front office aggressively upgraded the position this offseason.

Future Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Mario Manningham were added through free agency before the 49ers used their first-round draft pick on Illinois wideout A.J. Jenkins. With Michael Crabtree and Vernon Davis -- the team's top two receivers from last year -- in the mix, opportunities for receptions may be limited.

Manningham thinks that won't be an issue if the 49ers are winning, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

"As long as we're winning, nobody will have anything to say," Manningham said. "Yeah, we've got a bunch of good receivers and there's only one ball. But if we're out there winning -- if we've got to run the ball the whole game to win, that's perfectly fine with me. I mean, I'm all about the team. So that's perfectly fine."

Statistically, Manningham is coming off a down season. But even if he didn't attend the ring ceremony, he surely would not trade his Super Bowl ring for an extra 20 to 30 receptions during the regular season. That said, Manningham (and Moss) do have some financial reasons to become a bit grumpy if they're not involved in the offense and the 49ers fall back to the pack in the NFC West.

Manningham signed a two-year, $7.5 million that includes $2.5 million in incentives ($1.25 million per season). According to a source with knowledge of Manningham's contract, $1 million of those incentives are tied to his receiving production. Same goes for Moss and his one-year, $2.5 million contract that includes $1.5 million in performance incentives.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.