Mario Manningham, Brandon Jacobs at peace on 49ers

Mario Manningham had one of the most important catches in New York Giants history. Brandon Jacobs played a key role on two Super Bowl championship teams.
In one sense, they'll always be Giants. But in reality, both players now are members of the San Francisco 49ers.
"It's ancient history," Manningham told The New York Post on Friday after the 49ers' first training-camp practice. "It happened in, what, February? It's about to be August. The past is the past. I've got my ring, and it's chilling. I'm just thinking about what I can do to get another one."
Jacobs isn't forlorn, either. He didn't believe the Giants were going to bring him back last season, so a change of scenery was overdue.
"I was put in situations there where it stopped me from doing a lot," Jacobs said. "I was mentally disturbed there. My mind was in a bunch of other different places, worrying about things that were out of my control. I don't have anything against them, but it was time for a clean slate."
"It was a smooth divorce," Jacobs went on. "I didn't ask them for half, and I let them keep the dog."
We're not convinced Jacobs has much left in the tank at this point, but we won't be surprised if Manningham ends up having a bigger role in the 49ers' offense than supposed No. 1 receiver Randy Moss.