Marijuana legalization won't change NFL drug policy

The states of Colorado and Washington voted to make recreational marijuana use legal Tuesday. While that news proved to be popular with headline writers, and some ex-Broncos, it won't allow the current Broncos to change their smoking habits.
This probably should go without saying, but the Colorado law isn't going to change the NFL's stance on the matter.
"The NFL's policy is collectively bargained and will continue to apply in the same manner it has for decades," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello told Lindsay Jones of USA Today Sports. "Marijuana remains prohibited under the NFL substance abuse program."