Margus Hunt: NFL teams 'always ask' about a girlfriend

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks came out of the NFL Scouting Combine week with plenty to say about Margus Hunt, the 6-foot-8, 277-pound SMU defensive end who excelled in drills and generated plenty of buzz.
On the heels of his head-turning time of 4.60 seconds in the 40-yard dash and his outstanding drill work, Hunt sat down with "NFL AM" on Friday to talk about his experiences in Indianapolis, specifically his one-on-one team interviews.
NFL Network's Mark Kriegel asked Hunt if he was questioned about whether or not he liked girls, an interrogation Colorado tight end Nick Kasa claimed he endured from at least one NFL team.
"Well, they always ask if you have a girlfriend or not, so, that didn't make me uncomfortable whatsoever," Hunt said. "Any other question besides that was simple, straightforward, questionnaire thing we had to fill out for ourselves and we just had to talk about football, so I didn't feel uncomfortable at all."
Teams want to find out if Hunt fits the bill as a five-technique end, but we've also learned this week that at least some front-office types are just as interested in a player's sexual orientation. The question itself is as awkward as it is embarrassing for any prospect. It's also in violation of league guidelines, and the NFL is looking into Kasa's account. Hunt doesn't appear bothered by the questioning, but that won't soften the NFL's investigation.