Marcus Trufant, Jacksonville Jaguars strike contract

The Jacksonville Jaguars did a lot of good work rebuilding their secondary during the 2013 NFL Draft, but their work isn't done yet. The team announced Tuesday that they signed veteran cornerback Marcus Trufant.
Trufant played under Jaguars coach Gus Bradley for the last three seasons on the Seattle Seahawks and will replace veteran Antwaun Molden, who was released. Trufant was drafted 11th overall by the Seahawks all the way back in 2003.
"It was great to see (Bradley)," Trufant told the Florida Times-Union. "It was all smiles and high-fives. Just his presence brings a smile to my face."
Trufant will help tutor some of the youngsters in Jacksonville and provide competition at a very thin position. Third-round rookie Dwayne Gratz looks like one starter, with veterans Alan Ball and Kevin Rutland among the other options for playing time.