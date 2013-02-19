Marcus Lattimore: Progress will 'shock' NFL doctors

The buzzword surrounding running back Marcus Lattimore is clearly "shock."
Norris: Top 12 RB prospects
Josh Norris ranks the top 12 running back prospects in the 2013 NFL Draft, providing a round projection for each player. More ...
Over the weekend, NFL Network's draft analyst Mike Mayock shocked some by ranking running back No. 5 in his position grades even though the former University of South Carolina Gamecock is just four months removed from a gruesome knee injury.
On Monday, Lattimore told South Carolina's weekly radio program that doctors who evaluate him at this week's 2013 NFL Scouting Combine "will be shocked," via WACH in Columbia, S.C.
The running back isn't expected to participate in any drills at the combine, but said he planned to start running the Monday following.
"It's game on" from there, he said.
Andrews will accompany Lattimore to the combine to answer any questions about his surgically repaired knee.
Mayock said on Monday that he saw Lattimore being drafted in the third round of April's 2013 NFL Draft.
If these projections are right, Lattimore could do a whole lot more shocking as the league year progresses.