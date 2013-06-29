Marcus Lattimore: I probably won't do 49ers camp

Marcus Lattimore wants to play, but the San Francisco 49ers have taken a decidedly patient approach with the rookie running back's return to the field.
Coming off the ghastly knee injury he suffered last October, the former South Carolina star is running again, but he told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington that he likely won't take part in next month's training camp.
"I did a lot this offseason," Lattimore said at this week's NFL Rookie Symposium in an interview that aired Friday on NFL Network's "NFL Total Access."
"You know, we come back in late July. Been running sprints, you know, got a chance to get in there with the guys a little bit, that felt good. Probably won't do training camp. You know, just on course with the trainer and my doctor. Get a chance to practice midseason and see what happens."
Prior to the draft, Lattimore talked about being ready for the start of the season. Loaded in the backfield, the 49ers have no reason to gamble with his surgically reconstructed right knee, and Lattimore conceded in May that he was willing to follow the team's timetable.
There's reasonable concern about his remaining explosiveness after two major knee procedures, but there's zero doubt about Lattimore's commitment. In an offseason sprinkled with ugly storylines, Lattimore represents the opposite. If he can make a full return to the field, the fourth-round pick also lines up as a potential draft-day steal for Jim Harbaugh and friends.