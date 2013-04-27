Marcus Lattimore: I'll follow San Francisco 49ers' plan

A stir-fry lunch with family and friends turned into a celebration when Lattimore learned he was the newest member of the San Francisco 49ers.
"I got a call right when they were about to start cooking the food," Lattimore said. "It was a 408 area code -- I didn't know who it was, but I usually know the area code -- but I was surprised when I got the call. It's such a great feeling. Everybody just starts screaming and yelling. It was a great time."
Earlier on NFL Network, 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh called the former South Carolina running back the biggest steal of the 2013 NFL Draft. That might be true if Lattimore can return to form after his second major knee surgery.
Lattimore started running sprints two weeks ago and has been doing jumping drills. He's scheduled to start agility drills "in a few weeks." He said he's had no setbacks.
Lattimore said he "should be OK to put on pads" in three to four months. That would put him on track to take part in training camp, but it's expected that the 49ers will take things very conservatively.
"Whatever is best for my career or future, I'm good with it," Lattimore said. "The 49ers and the coaches there, we'll come to a conclusion of what we should do. I'm just so fired up, I'm excited about everything and just ready to work hard."
Lattimore represents an intriguing flier for the 49ers. Lattimore had lost some explosiveness after his first knee surgery. It's fair to wonder what he'll have left after suffering a far more serious second injury.
So yes, doubt is in the room. But we shouldn't discount Lattimore's ability to chase it out.