Marcus Lattimore gets ovation for pro-day workout

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said Lattimore "may have jumped into the first round" with his performance Wednesday. We wouldn't go that far, but there's no question that Lattimore would have been this draft class' top running back before his injury. Teams might be willing to take a risk on Lattimore's injury because of that immense talent, like the Buffalo Bills once did with Willis McGahee, selecting him 23rd overall in the 2003 NFL Draft.