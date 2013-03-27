Around the League

Presented By

Marcus Lattimore gets ovation for pro-day workout

Published: Mar 27, 2013 at 08:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Marcus Lattimore's pro day wasn't just a normal pro day. It was a celebration.

The South Carolina running back was able to work out Wednesday, less than six months after he had surgery to repair a devastating anterior cruciate, lateral collateral and posterior cruciate ligament injury. All 32 NFL teams were in attendance. They burst out in applause after Lattimore was done, according to USA Today's Robert Klemko.

"It was crazy," Lattimore said. "I did not expect that at all. Pretty much every scout came up to me and said that was amazing and inspiring."

Lattimore caught passes and did some agility drills, but he still has a long way to go before he's fully healthy. Still, there is some optimism he could play in 2013. Lattimore told The State he had "no doubt" that he will play in the first half of the 2013, which jibes with what he told NFL.com's Jeff Darlington last month.

South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier said Lattimore "may have jumped into the first round" with his performance Wednesday. We wouldn't go that far, but there's no question that Lattimore would have been this draft class' top running back before his injury. Teams might be willing to take a risk on Lattimore's injury because of that immense talent, like the Buffalo Bills once did with Willis McGahee, selecting him 23rd overall in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Darlington: Everything to prove

Marcus Lattimore is facing a tough path back from injury. Jeff Darlington explores why everyone is pulling for the RB prospect. **More ...**

Don't be too surprised if Lattimore goes higher than draftniks project. Just like McGahee.

"I want to be an inspiration," Lattimore said. "To let people know that with hard work, and when you trust in God, you can come back from anything and do anything."

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More