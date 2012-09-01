Marcus Dixon cut as New York Jets shake up D-line

The New York Jets have parted ways with Marcus Dixon, releasing the veteran defensive lineman on Saturday.
Dixon's agent confirmed the somewhat surprising move. Dixon appeared in all 16 games for the Jets last season, serving as a utility player on Rex Ryan's D-line.
Schein: Nine sizzling predictions
Bored by all the vanilla predictions on the eve of the season? Fret no more. Adam Schein delivers nine bold statements. **More ...**
Viewed purely as a cost-cutting move, this is a strange decision by the Jets. If recently signed former Dolphins practice squad defensive tackle Isaako Aaitui becomes Dixon's replacement as expected, the team saves just $150,000 in base salary, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Dixon was due to earn $540,000.
The Jets were one of the NFL's most active teams on the wire on Saturday. They also signed Clyde Gates, reuniting the wide receiver with offensive coordinator Tony Sparano, who coached Gates in Miami last season.