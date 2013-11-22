Marcus Cannon fined $15,750 for leg whip on Johnson

Billick: How to coach the double dip
The New England Patriots offensive lineman was slapped with a $15,750 league fine for unnecessary roughness in the team's 24-20 Monday night loss to the Carolina Panthers, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
Cannon was docked for his blatant leg whip of Charles Johnson, which left the Panthers defensive end in agony on the field with what doctors have labeled a sprained right MCL. Johnson won't play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the Panthers announced, stripping Carolina's fearsome defense of its leader in sacks.
Other fines, via Rapoport:
»Bears cornerback Zack Bowman was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle in Chicago's 23-20 overtime win Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
»Washington Redskins cornerback E.J. Biggers was docked $21,000 for helmet-to-helmet contact with a defenseless player in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
»Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy received a $15,750 fine for roughing the passer in Tampa Bay's 41-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
»Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Will Blackmon was fined $21,000 for unnecessary roughness after committing an illegal blindside block on special teams Sunday during the team's 27-14 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.