Marcus Allen wants Raiders to return to Los Angeles

Los Angeles has long needed an NFL team to call its own. The Raiders have been searching for a new stadium for some time. Problem solved?
If Marcus Allen had his way, the Oakland Raiders would return to L.A., killing two birds with one stone.
"I'd rather see -- I know people in Oakland won't like this -- the team back in Los Angeles," the Hall of Famer told NBCSN (via ProFootballTalk) at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. "I think it's a viable option. ... We can't have them back at the (L.A.) Coliseum, the Coliseum now is USC's home. ... But there's some locations there that I know I've talked to a few owners (about) and I know that they've liked. I can't divulge my sources though."
Jerry Jones said earlier this year that L.A. is likely to obtain not one, but two NFL clubs; Roger Goodell said Thursday that the league is exploring opportunities there. It seems to be a matter of time before a team returns to L.A., which has been without a franchise since the Rams and Raiders left following the 1994 season.
"I just think it's ripe right now, being the second-largest market and being the entertainment capital of the world, it's almost necessary to have a team there," said Allen, who played for the L.A. Raiders but never called Oakland home. "And I think with the corporate support and the brand that has already been there, that's been established, that has a huge following, I think it'd be a no-brainer."
Goodell also said Thursday that it's possible the Raiders could share Levi's Stadium with the Niners. Allen doesn't believe that would have been OK with the team's iconic owner.
