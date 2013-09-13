Marcel Reece signs three-year extension with Raiders

The new regime in Oakland is looking for a few good Raiders to be part of the team's long-term plans. It found a willing choice in fullback Marcel Reece.
The team announced Friday that it signed Reece to a three-year contract extension. Reece is coming off his first Pro Bowl season, during which he showed off his rushing skills (4.6 yards-per-carry) with 496 receiving yards on 52 catches.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the three-year extension for Reece is worth more than $13 million with $7.2 million guaranteed, according to a source informed of the deal. Per Rapoport, that's the most guaranteed money ever given to a fullback.
"It's another step to my goal -- being a Raider for life. I plan on playing for as long as God will allow me to. If it's for a lot longer, I want it all to be with the Raiders," Reece said, via the team's official website. "Al Davis believed in me more than I did myself at times, and it meant a lot to me. I take it to heart and I take it seriously. Mark Davis has loved me the same."
Reece is a rare commodity in the NFL: A versatile fullback who is highly valued. He can line up as a tailback and even as slot receiver on occasion, giving offensive coordinator Greg Olsen a lot of options. He's also one of the most fun players in the NFL to watch.
The Raiders need more core players, and this deal is a nice, but small start. Now general manager Reggie McKenzie just has to find more players like Reece.
