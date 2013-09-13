Marcel Reece signs three-year extension with Raiders

"It's another step to my goal -- being a Raider for life. I plan on playing for as long as God will allow me to. If it's for a lot longer, I want it all to be with the Raiders," Reece said, via the team's official website. "Al Davis believed in me more than I did myself at times, and it meant a lot to me. I take it to heart and I take it seriously. Mark Davis has loved me the same."