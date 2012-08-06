Marcedes Lewis: Maurice Jones-Drew wanted in Jaguars camp

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis said players want holdout running back Maurice Jones-Drew in training camp and that the standoff between Jones-Drew and team management is like "two bulls butting heads."
"What Maurice did last season (rushing for an NFL-best 1,606 yards) was amazing," Lewis said Monday on NFL.com's "Double Coverage" podcast with Mark Kriegel and Steve Wyche. "I can see it from his side and then I also see if from a business standpoint, too. Right now you have two bulls butting heads. It's a bad situation. Regardless of that, we need Maurice. I'm hoping something happens or something gets reached where he can get back out here with us."
Jones-Drew wants to redo the final two-years and $9.4 million remaining on his contract. He has not reported to offseason workouts or training camp under new coach Mike Mularkey. He's susceptible in daily fines up to $30,000. Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn and general manager Gene Smith said they won't re-work Jones-Drew's contract.