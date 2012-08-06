Marcedes Lewis: Maurice Jones-Drew wanted in Jaguars camp

"What Maurice did last season (rushing for an NFL-best 1,606 yards) was amazing," Lewis said Monday on NFL.com's "Double Coverage" podcast with Mark Kriegel and Steve Wyche. "I can see it from his side and then I also see if from a business standpoint, too. Right now you have two bulls butting heads. It's a bad situation. Regardless of that, we need Maurice. I'm hoping something happens or something gets reached where he can get back out here with us."