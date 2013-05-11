Marc Trestman using helmet cam to assess Bears QBs

The Bears coach is bound to bring change and new wrinkles to Chicago's offense, and we're already seeing evidence of that in this weekend's rookie minicamp.
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that the team used Friday's practice to attach a small camera to the left side of quarterback Matt Blanchard's helmet. The footage will be used to evaluate Blanchard and give the coaches a better idea of what the second-year signal-caller sees during play development.
Blanchard is fighting for a roster spot behind Jay Cutler and Josh McCown. Trestman, an open-minded strategist, says the young passer is making progress.
"He's very good with our system of football. That's come to him very easily. And he throws the ball very well," Trestman said.
Blanchard probably feels as though Big Brother is watching his every move. But for a guy on the bubble, positive footage could prove to be the difference. If that fails, strapping a camera to Cutler would make sense, judging by the photos flowing in this offseason.