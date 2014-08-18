Marc Trestman on Santonio Holmes: 'People change'

"We spent time with him," Marc Trestman said Monday, via the Chicago Tribune. "I mean, people change. They get into new venues, new environments. You're out for a while, you get a good, hard look at where you are not only in your work life, as well as other aspects of your life."
The Super Bowl XLIII MVP was once one of the most dangerous playmakers in the NFL, but a lingering Lisfranc injury and repeated run-ins with teammates sullied his four years with the Jets.
"That's in the past," Holmes said. "It's neither here nor there right now. I think being in this new organization is a new move for me and a great opportunity for me to take advantage of and be a part of a great organization."
Chicago signed the oft-troubled wide receiver Saturday with plans of him filling the No. 3 role, but Trestman says it will be an ongoing competition with veteran Josh Morgan getting the first crack. In Monday's practice, Holmes shagged punts, another role he could fill with the team.
Holmes definitely has the talent to help out the league's best receiver duo. We'll see if Trestman, noted QB whisperer, can work his magic with a different position.
