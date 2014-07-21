Marc Trestman: Chicago Bears face 'high expectations'

The excitement in Chicago is palpable.
The Bears have been bandied about as the 2014 Team of the Around The League Podcast because the defense made moves in the offseason to catch up with the star-studded offense.
Coach Marc Trestman is doing nothing to downplay expectations that the Bears will challenge for the NFC North title in 2014, as Bears fans rage out of control.
"It's beyond passion, these fans' love of this football team. And I do have perspective on that," Trestman told the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer. "I've coached in a lot of different cities. I've coached for one-third of the league and I've never been around anything like this. True fans. True love of the football team. High expectations."
There is every reason to be excited in the Windy City. The offense boasts the best wide-receiver tandem in football, an underappreciated superstar in Matt Forte and a quarterback on the verge of a career year.
If the defense shows marked improvement behind free-agent additions Jared Allen and Lamarr Houston, the Bears will join the frisky Lions in challenging in the Packers for the NFC North title this season.
