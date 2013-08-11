Manuel leads Bills to victory over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- Bills rookie EJ Manuel threw for 107 yards and broke a 13-13 tie with a 17-yard TD pass with 14 seconds left in the first half to lead Buffalo past the Indianapolis Colts, 44-20 on Sunday.
Manuel was solid, not spectacular in his preseason debut.
He finished 16 of 21 with a quarterback rating of 102.6 and wasn't sacked though he was credited with a fumble after botching a handoff to C.J. Spiller, which led to a Colts field goal.
Manuel played his best on the final drive of the first half when he was 9 of 10 for 68 yards as most of the Bills' starters continued to play against an Indy defense full of backups. The TD pass to Dorin Dickerson capped a 95-yard drive and gave Buffalo its first lead of the game.
Colts QB Andrew Luck played two series and didn't produce a scoring drive. Backup Matt Hasselbeck played just three series.
Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press